Antoine Dupont carries France’s hopes into South Africa crunch tie at Rugby World Cup

PARIS – The hopes of the French nation, which have soared high since being awarded the 2023 Rugby World Cup, will face the severest of tests when the hosts take on holders South Africa in the quarter-finals at the Stade de France on Sunday.

For the winners, a place in the semi-finals and an enticing tie against either a misfiring England or a Fiji side that would be stepping into unknown territory.

For the losers, however, it would spell an early exit from a tournament that both believe they can win.

It would be the bitterest of pills for the French, not just the players but the public, who have muscled in behind Fabien Galthie’s team since he took over after a disappointing 2019 World Cup.

France have played in three previous finals without ever lifting the Webb Ellis Cup, making the return of their inspirational captain Antoine Dupont all the more important.

The World Rugby Player of the Year for 2021 is back in the starting line-up three weeks after fracturing his cheekbone in the pool match against Namibia and will play with a protective face mask.

Some have questioned the abrasive scrum-half’s quick recovery after his surgeon allowed him to resume contact training this week but the French management was playing it cool.

“We dealt with it in a calm manner,” said Galthie this week.

“We were comfortable because we had time, we didn’t force decisions. We went step by step, we didn’t push whatever it was.”

Dupont’s return will inevitably be a boost to the side, who are unbeaten on home soil since he was named skipper in November 2021.

But standing in the 26-year-old’s way is Siya Kolisi’s South Africa, the 2019 champions looking for their fourth World Cup triumph.

Despite losing narrowly to Ireland during the group stage, they have shown during the tournament why they are second in the world rankings with wins over Scotland, Romania and Tonga.

“He’s a big player. Everyone respects him around the world,” flanker Kolisi said of Dupont.

“We as rugby players don’t wish for one and another to be injured, you want to play against the best.

“He’s shown what he can do. He’s important for the French team,” the iconic Kolisi added.