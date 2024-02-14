Anti-doping agency refers Nigeria, Venezuela to sports arbitration court

MONTREAL – The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) said on Feb 13 it has referred Nigeria and Venezuela to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) over alleged non-compliance of their anti-doping agencies with Wada rules.

Wada said it filed last week “two separate requests for arbitration with the Court of Arbitration for Sport” for the two cases.

The two national agencies were sanctioned in November for not addressing what the Montreal-based doping watchdog said were several “critical requirements” to their anti-doping programmes.

That resulted in them losing their rights within the organisation, no longer being permitted host major sporting events and a ban on their flags being presented during major competitions, including the Olympic Games, as long as they did not meet Wada’s conditions.

Both national agencies have disputed the claims against them, as well as the proposed penalties.

The sanctions against them are effectively suspended until CAS makes its rulings. AFP