Another TV series on Muhammad Ali? Of course, this fighter is forever fascinating

At the Muhammad Ali Centre in Louisville, Kentucky is a garden for winged insects with a name which will make you smile. As its website notes, it’s called the “(Float like a) butterfly garden”. The man has gone yet he left behind too much to ever be erased. A hero with an enduring sting.

Ali was born during the Second World War, won his Olympic gold the year The Beatles were formed, and seized the heavyweight title a year before Singapore became independent. A thousand new heroes have since seized our attention, yet this man on whom roughly 50 books have been written is the subject of a fresh eight-part series on Prime Video. I haven’t seen it yet, but its release is confirmation that Ali is at once ancient yet unforgettable.