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Another seamer injury blow for South Africa ahead of Australia ODI series

Sept 23 - South Africa have been dealt another blow ahead of the three-match One Day International home series against Australia that starts in Durban on Thursday after fast bowler Kwena Maphaka withdrew with a hamstring injury.

• Maphaka’s injury follows the absence of first-choice fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, who also both have hamstring problems.

• Lizaad Williams has been called into the squad as a replacement for Maphaka.

• South Africa are also without seamers Ottneil Baartman (hamstring) and Nandre Burger (back), as their seam attack is decimated.

• The first match in the series will be played in Durban on Thursday, before further fixtures in Johannesburg on Sunday and Potchefstroom on September 30. REUTERS