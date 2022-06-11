Another Rich Strike?

NEW YORK • Rich Strike will try to back up his stunning upset in the Kentucky Derby in today's 154th Belmont Stakes.

The Eric Reed-trained horse powered from the back of the 20-horse field to win at odds of 80-1 under jockey Sonny Leon at Churchill Downs.

He benefited from the fast early pace in the Kentucky Derby, but Reed acknowledged that he will likely not be able to sit so far off the pace today.

However, he said the way the colt had been training, he did not expect that to be a problem.

After drawing the fourth post, Rich Strike was made the third early choice, at 7-2.

Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal, fifth in the Derby, was the second pick, at 5-2.

We The People, saddled by French-born trainer Rodolphe Brisset, was installed as the early favourite for the 2,400m race at Belmont Park in New York.

One of two colts in the eight-horse field that did not start in the Derby or Preakness Stakes, We the People was priced at 2-1 after drawing Gate 1.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE