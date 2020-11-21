Another McGregor return on Jan 23

LOS ANGELES • Conor McGregor is set to reverse his latest flirtation with retirement with a fight against Dustin Poirier in January, the Irish mixed martial arts star said on Thursday.

A statement on the 32-year-old's news website, TheMacLife.com, said the lightweight contest would take place on Jan 23, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates the likely venue.

The website said he had signed his agreement to fight as the main event on UFC 257. Poirier has also signed up for the bout.

"I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again," McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion, was quoted as saying.

"I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel."

McGregor, who defeated Poirier via a first-round knockout in 2014, has not fought since January when he defeated American Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

The Irishman previously held the featherweight and lightweight UFC titles, but was stripped of the former and lost the latter to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired undefeated in October 2018.

An annoyed McGregor, who had previously announced multiple retirements before returning to the octagon, said in July he had retired after becoming frustrated at problems arranging bouts due to the Covid-19 pandemic and clashes with UFC.

"Hey guys I've decided to retire from fighting," he wrote on Twitter then.

"Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my world title wins! Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you! Whatever you desire it's yours."

However, few took the pledge seriously, and McGregor continued to be linked to a possible cross-combat fight with Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao before the Poirier bout was confirmed.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS