Carlo Ancelotti not a shoo-in, but Lucas Leiva banks on coach to end Brazil’s World Cup drought

SINGAPORE – Carlo Ancelotti’s move to football giants Brazil may be shrouded in mystery, though that has not stopped fans and former players from dreaming as they are banking on the Italian maestro to lift their team out of their World Cup misery.
The Selecao are not short of talent, but their star-studded squads have failed to deliver a World Cup trophy since 2002. And with the Copa America coming up in 2024, former Brazil and Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is confident that Ancelotti is the answer to their prayers.
“It’s a first time that a foreign manager is taking over the national team (since 1965) and it’s exciting because he’s a winner. He’s won everything where he’s been and was successful,” said Leiva, who was speaking to media on Wednesday, ahead of Liverpool’s visit to the Republic for the July 26-Aug 2 Singapore Festival of Football.
Among Ancelotti’s many successes, the 64-year-old coach has won the Champions League twice with both AC Milan and Real Madrid. Ancelotti, whose deal with Real Madrid ends in 2024, has also won domestic league titles in England (with Chelsea), Germany (Bayern Munich), France (Paris Saint-Germain), Spain (Real) and Italy (Milan).
But fans have been left guessing as the Brazil Football Confederation’s recent announcement of his appointment was met with silence by Ancelotti and Real Madrid, and his future remains uncertain owing to mixed messages from the different parties.
Leiva, however, remains hopeful that the veteran manager will come on board. The former international, who earned 24 caps for the record five-time World Cup champions, added: “We just hope he can bring his experience, qualities to the national team because we want so much to win a World Cup again.
“He’s won everywhere. I hope he can bring his quality, experience and talent to manage a national team like Brazil... Ancelotti is one of the managers who is capable of bringing new ideas and things for the team.”
Turning his attention to his former club, Leiva, who made 346 appearances for Liverpool, is looking forward to seeing their new midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, 24, and Dominik Szoboszlai, 22, in action when the Reds begin their new campaign on Aug 13.
As part of their pre-season preparations, the Reds will play Leicester City on July 30 for the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy at the Singapore Festival of Football, before facing Bayern Munich on Aug 2 for the Singapore Trophy presented by Audi and Standard Chartered. Both matches will be played at the National Stadium.
While Leiva admitted that he had a tough time adjusting to life in Liverpool, he feels that the team’s new signings will be able to settle into Anfield more easily.
The 36-year-old, who retired in March owing to a heart condition, said: “My first seasons for Liverpool were very difficult. I was very young, I was only 20 and I left Brazil straight for the Premier League so I took a bit of time to adapt. But with these players who have arrived, it’s different.
“Mac Allister (from Brighton) already knows the league so that’s very important and Szoboszlai he’s got experience as well – he’s played for a great club (RB Leipzig) in Germany.
“The team are more robust so it’s really important that they take part in the pre-season, the full pre-season so they understand the way (the manager) Jurgen (Klopp) wants to play and I’m looking forward to seeing these two players especially because they are young and very promising.”