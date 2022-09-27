An el of a winning ride with Terry Lee

The Donna Logan and Jake Bayliss combination struck a race-to-race double with Super Impact on Saturday.

Without taking anything away from Winning Stride, their second win in the $70,000 Class 3 race (1,600m) was even more "impactful".

After dropping off a speeding trio, a blinkered Super Impact coasted up to them while looking in second gear at the corner.

He easily outclassed In All His Glory by 11/2 lengths, but Bayliss said it could have been wider.

"I had the field covered, there was no need to go too early," he said. "Or else, he could have won by a bigger margin."

After three warm-up runs, the Real Impact five-year-old had edged closer to the New Zealand form that saw him notch three wins (1,400m to 1,600m).

The field was softer on Saturday, but he still passed a first test to the Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19.

Logan was a little sad, though.

"I'm just disappointed he will not get Jake's weight in the Gold Cup. He's done so much work on this horse," she said.

"We're still debating if he'll run in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (over 1,800m on Oct 15). He's gone up eight points and will be at the top of Class 3.

"I have to talk to the owners. I may run him in a Class 3 over 1,800m on the same day instead of taking on the big guns.

"If he happened to finish in the money in the QEII Cup, he would be crucified with too much weight in the Gold Cup."