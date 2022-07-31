BIRMINGHAM 2022: COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Q&A: Ampex Isaac

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Country: Tuvalu
Age: 25
Sport: Beach volleyball

Q Who is your favourite athlete?

A Mine is Micah Christenson from the US for men's indoor volleyball. He does a lot of unexpected things.

Q What is your favourite food?

A Fish. It's one of the common foods (at home). A lot of raw fish.

Q What sport would you be playing if you weren't in volleyball?

A We can play a lot of sports, like we play volleyball, soccer, rugby. We know how to play everything and back at home, we play different sports. Most of the players play multiple sports.

Q What is your hidden talent?

A Mixed martial arts. I'm joking. I don't have one, this (volleyball) is my talent.

