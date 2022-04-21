Amirul suspended four months

Jockey Amirul Ismadi has been suspended for four months for failing to ride Resurgence, who finished sixth, to the stewards' satisfaction in the 1,200m Race 9 last Sunday.

The stewards inquired into Amirul's riding at two stages, when approaching 350m, and in the straight, particularly with the vigour applied on his mount between the 350m and 150m marks.

After taking evidence from Amirul and Resurgence's trainer, Tim Fitzsimmons, Amirul was found guilty of failing to ride to the satisfaction of the stewards in that:

•When approaching the 350m mark he failed to attempt to shift to the outside of Big Mary, which would have afforded him an unimpeded run to the line.

•When passing the 350m mark until the 150m mark, he failed to ride his mount with sufficient vigour and determination.

In assessing the penalty, the stewards considered the nature of the charge.

Amirul was suspended with effect from April 19 to Aug 18. He was advised of his right of appeal.