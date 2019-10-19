MMA: Singapore's Amir Khan working on all possible scenarios to end losing run

Singapore mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan has not lost his self-belief despite losing his last three bouts.

The 24-year-old will feature in the co-main fight at One Championship's Edge of Greatness event on Nov 22, a lightweight duel with Malaysia's Ev Ting.

Of his losing streak, the last being a first-round knockout by Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev at the Enter the Dragon event in Singapore in May, Amir said yesterday: "It was hard but I believe it was meant to happen to better me for the future.

"I started taking my training more diligently. I've kept a training log for the past few months and I'm analysing it daily to fix the small holes I have in my game.

"I know I have what it takes and I'll show you guys on Nov 22.

"I've been working on all the possible scenarios that I can picture in this fight."

Ting, his 30-year-old opponent, bounced back from a two-bout slide with a submission victory against Daichi Abe in July.

The night's main event will see Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defend his bantamweight muay thai title against Saemapetch Fairtex.

Tiffany Teo has also been pencilled in for a strawweight bout against Brazilian newcomer Maira Mazar, who is on a two-win streak.

The 29-year-old last fought at the Heart of the Lion event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in November last year, when she scored a unanimous decision victory over Michelle Nicolini.

There was some measure of redemption for the Singaporean, who failed in her bid for the then-vacant strawweight title against China's Xiong Jingnan in Jakarta in January last year.

Other fighters on the card include undefeated American featherweight Troy Worthen, who faces Chinese knockout artist "Rock Man" Chen Lei and former One strawweight world champion Alex Silva of Brazil, who will meet China's Peng Xuewen.