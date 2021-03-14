America's Cup rivals share the spoils on third day

WELLINGTON • Win the start, win the race remained the key for success on the third day of the America's Cup in Auckland, as Team New Zealand and Italy's Luna Rossa again won a race each yesterday to be locked at 3-3.

However, both races disproved the theory that the boat entering the starting box from the starboard side was at a disadvantage.

Unlike the first four races in the best-of-13 series on Waitemata Harbour, the boat that entered on the favoured port side in races five and six was beaten in the pre-start and was never able to catch up.

Luna Rossa, considered the outsiders in the 36th edition of the America's Cup match, went 3-2 ahead when they timed their start to race five perfectly while holders Team New Zealand fell off their foils.

But it was the reverse in race six when an error cost Luna Rossa their port-side advantage, allowing Team New Zealand to lead at the start and remain in control through to the finish.

"It was a good way to finish another tight day," said Blair Tuke, the flight controller on the high-tech Team New Zealand yacht.

"The boat obviously had that big speed difference at the start, very pleasing. But we've still got a lot of work to do, it's a tight battle."

Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill was happy with the position of his yacht heading to the start of a race he was expected to win, only to get caught in light airs.

"We just could not get the boat going back to the line. Almost a reversal of the first start when the other guys fell into a light spot and couldn't get going," he said.

"It was unfortunate but there were not a lot of passing lanes from then on. It's a little bit of a minefield out there especially in the start box."

Luna Rossa opened up a 22-second lead on the first leg of race five and, although they had the advantage, they had increased the margin by only a further five seconds at the end of the sixth and final leg.

When Team New Zealand controlled race six, they were 51 seconds ahead after the first leg and pulled away to be 1min 41sec in front at the finish.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

AMERICA'S CUP

Races 7 & 8: Singtel TV Ch111, 11.10am