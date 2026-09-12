American Rose wins ILCA women's world title, ends 20 years of European dominance

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Sept 12 - American Charlotte Rose held her nerve in Dublin Bay's challenging waters to capture the ILCA 6 Women's World Championship on Saturday before celebrating by capsizing her boat and promising herself a well-earned pint.

Rose carried forward 15 points after topping qualifying in Friday's Elimination Series and ended with 23 points after finishing second and sixth in the two-race medal-deciding Final Series contested by 10 boats.

Belgium's twice world champion Emma Plasschaert was second with 28 points while Denmark's Anna Munch claimed third on 34.

Rose became the first non-European winner in 20 years, since China's Xu Lijia in 2006, and her celebration was as dramatic as her victory, involving a deliberate capsize before she somersaulted into the chilly waters of Dublin Bay.

"Honestly, I feel just so happy. I literally started crying, I just couldn't believe it," said Rose.

"That last race was a tough one... Definitely Dublin Bay is a hard venue. It really keeps you on your toes all week."

The ILCA 6 is sailing's Olympic single-handed dinghy class for women.

Asked how she was going to celebrate her triumph, Rose said: "I'm going to have a Guinness!" REUTERS