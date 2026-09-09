American Rose leads Women’s ILCA 6 worlds as racing heats up

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Sept 9 - American Charlotte Rose leads the ILCA 6 Women’s World Championship on Wednesday as the 108-strong fleet splits into Gold and Silver divisions for the decisive phase of racing on Dublin Bay.

Rose, who sits two points clear of a field packed with Olympians after winning both races on Tuesday, said Gold Fleet racing amounts to a fresh start but would not alter her approach.

• “Gold Fleet is a whole other game — basically the whole regatta starts over,” said Rose. “I don’t think anything really changes for me, though. I just go out there, do my routines, focus on the basics, keep fighting and never give up.”

• Belgium’s twice world champion Emma Plasschaert lies second, with Denmark’s Anna Munch third overall, ahead of Australia’s Mara Stransky in fourth and Hungary’s former world number one Maria Erdi in fifth.

• Wednesday’s racing is forecast in considerably lighter winds after two physically demanding opening days, with Tuesday’s breeze reaching 18 to 24 knots.

• Ireland’s big LA2028 prospect Eve McMahon and 2016 Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy both qualified for Gold Fleet on home waters.

• The championship, the first Women’s ILCA World Championship staged in Ireland, concludes on Saturday, when the top 10 will contest the Medal Series for the final podium positions. REUTERS