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Three-time world champion Ilia Malinin scored 114.81 points at the NHK Trophy on Nov 27 to top Nathan Chen’s 113.97 set at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

TOKYO – American Ilia Malinin said skating without expectations had helped him break the short programme world record on Nov 27 with a stunning score of 114.81.

The three-time world champion gave a majestic performance at the NHK Trophy in Japan to beat the previous highest score of 113.97, set by American Nathan Chen at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Malinin was the hot favourite for gold in his first Olympic appearance at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games, but flamed out in a disastrous performance and finished eighth.

He said previous experience had taught him not to try too hard, and he reaped the benefits in Tokyo.

“Coming to this competition, I just wanted to enjoy the moment of figure skating, enjoy the environment,” said the 21-year-old, who is nicknamed “Quad God” for his audacious quadruple jumps.

“Because the last few seasons I’ve always been trying to do my best, trying to appreciate how high I could score.

“Here, I just came to enjoy figure skating and I think it helped me to be really calm and in the right mindset to skate my best.”

Skating to Cantata Memoria by Karl Jenkins, Malinin put in a flawless performance in front of a rapt Tokyo crowd.

He stared in disbelief when his score was announced, before burying his face in his hands.

“I’m very surprised about the score,” he said.

“I was not expecting to get that high. All the hard work and all the years paid off to get that score.”

‘Quad God’

Malinin was head and shoulders above the rest of the field, with Japan’s Shun Sato second on 96.78 and France’s Kevin Aymoz third on 94.15.

Malinin is competing at his second Grand Prix event of the season, having won Skate America in November in his first assignment.

“I’ve been feeling really good,” he said.

“I think a lot of it was just trying to enjoy skating for the beauty and the athleticism and the artistry.

“I kind of threw away all the expectations and the pressure of trying to skate my best, and I just want to enjoy every competition.”

The free skate is scheduled for Nov 28.

Japan’s Mone Chiba leads the women’s singles competition after the short programme.

The world silver medallist scored 77.12 for her James Bond-themed routine, finishing ahead of South Korea’s Shin Ji-a (75.31) and Russia’s Alina Gorbacheva (71.48).

Chiba was skating for the first time since winning the Cup of China in November, where she reportedly received a hostile reception from the home fans.

Reports and social media users said she was booed as she stood on the platform in Shenzhen.

Chiba said she was nervous to be performing in front of her home crowd in Japan but she completed a clean routine without any major mistakes.

“I was the last skater to go on the ice and I felt very nervous,” said the 21-year-old.

“But I was able to pull together my focus and get through to the end, so I’m happy with that.” AFP