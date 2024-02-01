Amer Sports prices IPO below range at US$13 per share: source

NEW YORK - Amer Sports, owner of the Arc'teryx, Salomon, and Wilson sports brands, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $13 per share on Wednesday, below its indicated range of $16 to $18, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Helsinki-based company, which is majority-owned by Chinese firms, will sell more than the 100 million shares it had earmarked for the IPO, the source said. The exact number of shares sold could not be learned.

Amer Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS