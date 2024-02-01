Amer Sports prices IPO below range at US$13 per share: source

FILE PHOTO: A shop assistant holds a shoe at a Salomon store in Beijing, China August 10, 2018. Picture taken August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo
Updated
1 min ago
Published
54 min ago

NEW YORK - Amer Sports, owner of the Arc'teryx, Salomon, and Wilson sports brands, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $13 per share on Wednesday, below its indicated range of $16 to $18, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Helsinki-based company, which is majority-owned by Chinese firms, will sell more than the 100 million shares it had earmarked for the IPO, the source said. The exact number of shares sold could not be learned.

Amer Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top