'Ambitious' Paris aims for record 10m tickets

PARIS • The Paris 2024 Olympics organisers are hoping to sell a record 10 million tickets for the sporting extravaganza with an additional 3.4 million available for the Paralympic Games, the head of the organising committee said.

London 2012 put just under nine million tickets up for sale and sold some 8.2 million, while Atlanta 1996 sold around 8.3 million of 11 million available.

"We will have 13.4 million tickets up for sale. Ten million for the Olympics and 3.4 for the Paralympics. This is a unique amount of tickets," Paris 2024 chief Tony Estanguet said.

"It's ambitious. We believe that the Paris 2024 Games will be unique. The ticketing programme represents one-third of our revenue. So it's really important for us to maximise this programme."

He added the cheapest tickets for the Olympics would cost €24 (S$35.80) and €15 for the Paralympics, in order to make the Games as "accessible" as possible.

"We wanted to have a ticketing programme starting with tickets at €24 for all sports. It will represent over one million tickets at this price," he said. "This is a very strong promise. To give access to all Olympic sports. Half of the tickets will be under €50."

For the Paralympics, half a million tickets will be sold at €15, while 50 per cent of the tickets overall will be priced at €25 or less.

The registration phase "on a single and unique platform provided by CTS Eventim, France Billet and Orange Business Services" would start by the end of the year.

Estanguet said there would be no other official platform or provider for tickets and that the platform would provide fans with a secure option to resell their tickets.

He also said that a draw would then be made because he anticipated that demand would be greater than availability.

"The early draw means that people won't have to go through the whole process of choosing, trying to buy tickets first and end up empty-handed," he said. "By February 2023, we will launch the (actual) sale of the tickets."

Eighty per cent of the tickets will be sold to the public while 20 per cent is for corporate clients.