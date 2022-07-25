'Amazing' feeling as U.S. women win relay

EUGENE (Oregon) • It was a day of relay shocks at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday.

The American women's sprint quartet pulled off a stunning 4x100m upset over defending champions Jamaica, while a botched baton handover proved costly for the US men's team as they finished second to Canada.

Jamaica included their "big three" of 200m world champion Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the 100m winner, and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah, but Twanisha Terry ran a terrific final leg to clinch the hosts' 10th gold medal in Eugene.

"It's just an amazing feeling," said Terry of the 41.14 seconds victory over the Jamaicans (41.18sec) with teammates Melissa Jefferson, Abby Steiner and Jenna Prandini.

"The race was electrifying. The stadium went crazy. To be able to feel the energy from the crowd, to shake hands, sign autographs, it's just an amazing feeling."

Germany (42.03sec) finished a surprise third after Britain's Dina Asher-Smith pulled up injured.

"The goal is always to win for the team. I am grateful I am still able to stand on that podium," said Fraser-Pryce, who also bagged silver in the 200m behind Jackson.

"I am feeling good as this is my second world championships when I am getting three medals.

"It feels really good because I worked very hard this season and I just came out and ran my heart and my soul to give that time."

The Americans had looked set to retain the men's 4x100m title until Elijah Hall and Marvin Bracy lost time with a slow exchange and finished second in 37.55sec.

Canada's Andre de Grasse, the Olympic 200m champion, beat Bracy to the finish line to win in 37.48sec while Britain collected bronze in 37.83sec.

"It's special to win here. There are many Canadians cheering us on. It's not on home soil, but it felt like it," de Grasse said.

In the other medal events, Portugal's Pedro Pichardo (triple jump) and Kenyan Emmanuel Korir (800m) added world titles to their Olympic crowns but Canada's Damian Warner, also a gold medallist in Tokyo, suffered injury heartbreak in the decathlon.

Pichardo jumped a world-leading 17.95m to take gold ahead of Burkina Faso's Hugues Zango and China's Olympic silver medallist Zhu Yaming.

Korir produced his trademark devastating kick to clinch the 800m title with Algerian Djamel Sedjati taking a surprise silver ahead of Canada's Marco Arop.

Warner was in firm control of the decathlon after the first four events but his hopes of winning a first world title were dashed after an injury in the 400m, with Puerto Rico's Ayden Owens-Delerme moving into the overall lead.

Anderson Peters of Grenada beat India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra to retain his javelin title with a throw of 90.54m, with Czech Jakub Vadlejch third.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay won the women's 5,000m while world record holder Letesenbet Gidey and Olympic champion Sifan Hassan missed out on a podium finish.

Allyson Felix, who will retire later this year, helped the US women's 4x400m relay team qualify for the final as they finished with the fastest time of the heats.

Their male counterparts, who won seven of the past eight world titles and eight of the last 10 Olympic golds, also cruised into the final. The races will be run this morning, Singapore time.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE