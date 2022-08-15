'Amazing' feat at just 17

ROME • As David Popovici has accelerated past his older rivals in the pool this summer, it seemed inevitable that the skinny 17-year-old would threaten world records.

The only surprise when he broke the 100m freestyle mark in Rome on Saturday was that he got so quick so fast.

On Friday, the Romanian became only the fourth man in history to swim under 47sec as he set a European record to win his semi-final heat at the European Championships in Italy.

That was more than half a second faster than his gold-medal time at the World Championships in June in Budapest.

On Saturday, the teenager was even quicker in 46.86sec to slice 0.05sec off the record set by Brazilian Cesar Cielo in the 2009 World Championships, also in Rome, in the era of buoyant body suits and becoming the youngest swimmer to break the mark.

Popovici beat Hungarian butterfly world champion Kristof Milak, second in 47.47, and Italy's Alessandro Miressi (47.63).

"Yesterday, I said that the European record was just one step in the right direction - and I was right. There was no rush and I had to be extremely patient about the world record," he said after his victory.

At the recent World Championships, Popovici outpaced seven-time Olympic gold medallist, American Caeleb Dressel, who had swum the fastest 100m in a textile suit, in the heats.

The top individual performer at last year's Tokyo Games withdrew from the competition before the semi-finals and in his absence, Popovici went on to claim the 100-200m free double.

On adding the European title to the two won at the worlds and in the process becoming the first swimmer to crack the 47-sec mark twice, he added: "It's nice being able to say that I am the fastest to ever do it and it's a good thing to know I clashed with all of the titans of this race."

Cielo hailed swimming's newest star, tweeting: "I knew this day was coming... Glad to have had this huge record for so long. There is the new fastest man in the world in the 100 metres freestyle and he is just getting started!"

Popovici's coach, Adrian Radulescu, admitted he has been taken aback by the youngster's speedy progress as he shapes up to be one of the medal favourites at the 2024 Paris Olympics.