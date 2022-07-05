'Amazing' atmosphere inspires Chinese divers

BUDAPEST • China wrapped up a clean sweep of diving gold medals at the World Aquatics Championships on Sunday as Yang Jian retained his 10m platform title in Budapest.

The 28-year-old, who also won Olympic silver in Tokyo last year, finished with a total of 515.55 points, beating 15-year-old Japanese Rikuto Tamai by 27.55 points.

That gave China a 13th diving gold medal of the championships from as many events.

Yang Jian's compatriot Yang Hao took the bronze with 485.45 points.

Yang Jian admitted afterwards: "It's pressure. But I made it. I withstood the pressure. It has been almost one year since we last competed in international competitions. I could not find the rhythm at the beginning. But I made adjustments in the last couple of dives.

"The Japanese diver performed very well, for most time of the final, I was the one trying to catch up with them."

Earlier, Olympic champions Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani won the women's 3m synchronised event. Chen grabbed her second gold in two days after winning last Friday's 3m springboard.

The 23-year-old also won gold in that event at the Fina Diving World Cup in Tokyo last year.

On Sunday, the Chinese pair scored 343.14 points to finish clear of Japan's Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto (303). Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith from Australia were third with 294.12.

"The diving here was amazing. We enjoyed the audience... They gave us a lot of energy and power, so we would like to thank them, we are very grateful for them," said Chang.

Yang Hao, who had already secured gold in the 10m synchronised with Lian Junjie, agreed. He said: "So many Chinese fans came here today. For such a long time we didn't dive in front of so many people; we should get used to that."

The two-week championships ended on Sunday as Spain won the men's water polo title for the third time via a penalty shoot-out victory over Italy after a 9-9 draw.

Said their coach David Martin: "Finally, we did it. We played very well and deserved this win. The last quarter was very difficult, because Italy are a great team. I am very proud of my players...

"They wanted to take revenge for the previous final and fortunately we just did that."

The United States finished with the most medals (49), but level with China on 18 golds. Italy finished third with nine golds.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA