Alvarez wants to be first Mexican to hold all 4 titles

ARLINGTON (Texas) • Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is one step from making history.

The future boxing Hall of Famer has fought at light middleweight, at catchweight, at middleweight, at super middleweight and even light heavyweight, suffering just one defeat in 59 pro fights to fellow great and undefeated Floyd Mayweather.

After stopping Billy Joe Saunders in eight rounds on Saturday to unify three super middleweight titles in front of the largest American crowd in history to watch an indoor boxing event, Canelo has one aim in mind.

He now intends to become the first Mexican to hold all four belts at 168lb (76kg), signalling his intention to fight International Boxing Federation champion Caleb Plant.

The four-weight world champion retained his World Boxing Council and World Boxing Association titles and seized Saunders' World Boxing Organisation belt, when the previously undefeated Briton retired on his stool after taking a beating in the eighth round.

Canelo won by technical knockout - the 38th of his career - after his opponents' corner called a halt in front of 73,126 fans at AT&T Stadium. It was also the biggest crowd to watch a sports event in the United States since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in March last year.

After a shaky start, Saunders, a technically sound and tricky southpaw, settled to pose a puzzle to Canelo, who is considered boxing's pound-for-pound king, and even appeared to be in the ascendancy in the sixth and seventh rounds.

But it took one vicious uppercut that instantly blackened his right eye and, at the end of the round, Saunders told his corner he could no longer see, forcing his trainer Mark Tibbs to call off the bout.

To the delight of the raucous pro-Mexican crowd, Canelo, who has now recorded seven victories over British fighters, said: "I knew it. I think I broke his cheek. He didn't come out to fight because I broke his cheek."

"I said before the fight that it was going to develop by seventh and eighth round. I was winning round by round. I started to adjust really quick."

Unlike many of his peers, Canelo does not favour taking long breaks in between fights - this was his third bout in six months - and he intends to fight American Plant as soon as possible.

"I am coming man, I am coming my friend," warned the 30-year-old. "I want him next."

His promoter Eddie Hearn was on the same page, saying: "That's the fight that has to happen for boxing, the undisputed championship at 168 pounds.

"It's the must-make fight next. What's Caleb Plant going to do?"

As for Saunders, who was admitted to a hospital after the fight, Hearn said the 31-year-old would be "out for a long, long time" after reportedly suffering a broken eye socket, sparking talk of an early retirement.

"If he wants to carry on, there's some big fights out there for him," Hearn added.

"He may feel he has got to a stage where he's been there, he's done it, he's seen it all. We'll back him 100 per cent."

The previous largest indoor crowd for a boxing card in the US had been 63,350 for Muhammad Ali's rematch against Leon Spinks in 1978.

