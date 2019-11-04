Alvarez makes history with crushing KO of Kovalev

LAS VEGAS • Saul "Canelo" Alvarez had to stew in his dressing room for over an hour before his World Boxing Organisation light heavyweight fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas could start on Saturday night.

Instead of competing for eyeballs, streaming service DAZN opted to wait until the televised mixed martial arts UFC 244 event being held in New York was over.

If the Mexican was frustrated at having to take a backseat to the other blockbuster bout, he took it out on Sergey Kovalev.

While the fight had been close in the early rounds, with the Russian (34-4-1, 29 KOs) using his steady jab to keep the burly Alvarez at a distance, the latter was already ahead 96-94, 96-94, 95-95 on the scorecards before his brutal finish.

The 29-year-old, who moved up two weight classes for the bout, then knocked his rival out with a vicious combination in the 11th round to become a four-division champion.

After sending his 36-year-old opponent almost crashing through the ropes with a left hook-right hand combination, Alvarez called one of his most devastating career KOs "just one step in my history".

"Be patient because Canelo will make history. It's a guarantee," said the boxer, fighting in the 79kg division for the first time.

4

4 Weight divisions Saul Alvarez has won boxing titles in.

"The plan was patience. It was a very close fight. He was defensive, closing up his guard. All he was doing was establishing his points, getting points. But we knew it was coming and everything came out the way we had planned,

"We knew it would take time for me to get to him. I am new at this division, but overall, it was successful."

On his future plans, Alvarez, who is on a four-fight win streak, dismissed the possibility of a trilogy with Kazakh Gennady Golovkin, saying "it is really not a challenge for me" unless it "represents business".

Their first bout ended in a controversial draw, while he won the second by majority decision.

With his sole loss coming against undefeated American Floyd Mayweather in 2013, Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) is now just the fourth boxer in history after Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Mike McCallum to win belts from junior middleweight to light heavyweight, a 9.5kg difference in weight.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE