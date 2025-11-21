Straitstimes.com header logo

Alpine skiing-Switzerland's Gut-Behrami crashes in training, knee injury feared

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Giant Slalom - Soelden, Austria - October 25, 2025 Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami celebrates on the podium after finishing in third in the Women's Giant Slalom REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Switzerland's twice overall World Cup champion Lara Gut-Behrami has suffered a crash during Super-G training in Colorado, with early assessments pointing to a potential injury to her left knee, the country's governing Swiss Ski body said on Friday.

The 34-year-old, who boasts an impressive 48 World Cup wins across three disciplines, had earlier announced her intention to retire following February's Milano Winter Games.

Gut-Behrami's Olympic achievements include Super-G gold and giant slalom bronze from Beijing 2022, along with a downhill bronze from Sochi 2014.

"The Olympic Super-G champion will return to Switzerland as soon as possible to undergo comprehensive medical examinations," Swiss Ski said in a statement.

"The extent of the injury will only be known after these examinations have been carried out." REUTERS

