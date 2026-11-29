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KILLINGTON, Vermont, Nov 28 - New Zealand's Alice Robinson beat home favourite and Alpine skiing great Mikaela Shiffrin and the weather to win a women's World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vermont, on Saturday.

The 24-year-old denied Shiffrin, the most successful World Cup skier of all time, a 111th career win by 0.11 of a second, with Paula Moltzan 0.54 off the pace in third to make it two US teammates on the podium.

The win -- through wind, rain and fog -- was the eighth of Robinson's career and first since a St Moritz super-G in December 2025.

"Leading up to this race, I was feeling really solid but I didn't know if I was quite ready to win races yet this year," said Robinson.

"It was definitely the toughest race I've ever done. The conditions were super, super tough, so to come out on the right side of it is so good."

Shiffrin was fastest in the first leg, with Robinson 0.39 slower in second place, and tantalisingly close to her first win in giant slalom since she crashed in Killington two years ago.

It was not to be, with the American missing out after skiing the second leg only 23rd fastest while Robinson was 12th in the run. The podium was still Shiffrin's first of the season.

Germany's Jana Fritz was fastest in the second leg, with Italy's Sophie Mathiou second, with the pair ending up sixth and eighth respectively.

Italy-born Lara Colturi, who skis for Albania, finished 10th and remained at the top of the overall standings after four races, 82 points ahead of Germany's Emma Aicher. Robinson moved up to seventh with Shiffrin eighth.

A men's super-G scheduled for Copper Mountain, Colorado, was cancelled due to the weather. REUTERS