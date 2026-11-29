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KILLINGTON, Vermont, Nov 29 - Switzerland's Camille Rast won the women's World Cup slalom at Killington on Sunday, overhauling first-run leader Mikaela Shiffrin as the American became the first Alpine skier to claim 100 World Cup podiums in a single discipline.

Rast clocked a combined one minute 40.93 seconds on the Superstar course to beat Albania's Lara Colturi, with Shiffrin third in 1:41.52, 0.59 seconds off the pace.

The 31-year-old Shiffrin, starting with bib number one, led after the opening run in 50.50 seconds, ahead of Austria's Katharina Truppe and Rast.

Rast, however, delivered the faster second run to overhaul Shiffrin and secure her first World Cup victory of the season.

"Yeah, the beginning of the season was more like a 50/50. One run good, the other one bad. And now I could do my ski on two runs, and I'm really happy about it," Rast said.

"Thanks to my team around me. They made an amazing job, and now I am happy to share this moment with them."

Shiffrin's third-place finish extended her outstanding record at Killington, where she has won six World Cup slaloms, and took her career tally in the discipline to 100 podiums. REUTERS