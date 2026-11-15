Straitstimes.com header logo

Alpine skiing-Pinheiro Braathen wins Levi slalom ahead of Noel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LEVI, Finland, Nov 15 - Brazil's Lucas Pinheiro Braathen won the men's World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland, on Sunday for his second victory in as many races this season.

France's Clement Noel finished runner-up to Pinheiro Braathen, 0.56 seconds behind. Switzerland's Loic Meillard was third, 0.73 seconds off the pace.

Starting seventh on the Levi Black course, Pinheiro Braathen led Noel by 0.65 seconds after the first run. The Brazilian skied a clean second run, giving up just nine hundredths of a second to the Frenchman.

The former Norwegian racer, in his third winter competing for Brazil, has 10 World Cup victories, five of them in slalom. REUTERS

See more on

World Cup

Brazil

France

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.