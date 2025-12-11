Alpine skiing-Olympic champion Gisin airlifted after crash in training

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 11 - Swiss Olympic champion Michelle Gisin suffered a heavy ‍fall ​during downhill training ‍on home snow in St Moritz ​on ​Thursday and was airlifted away after receiving medical attention on ‍the slope.

The 32-year-old won the ​combined event ⁠in both the 2018 and 2022 editions of the Winter Olympics.

Gisin is the ​third Olympic champion in the Swiss women's ‌team to ​crash during training. Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter have also suffered similar incidents in recent weeks.

The Swiss Ski Federation has ‍yet to comment on the ​incident, with two months remaining before ​the Milano Cortina 2026 ‌Winter Olympics. REUTERS