Straitstimes.com header logo

Alpine skiing-Olympic champion Gisin airlifted after crash in training

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill training - St. Moritz, Switzerland - December 10, 2025 Switzerland's Michelle Gisin in action during training REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Downhill training - St. Moritz, Switzerland - December 10, 2025 Switzerland's Michelle Gisin in action during training REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Follow topic:

Dec 11 - Swiss Olympic champion Michelle Gisin suffered a heavy ‍fall ​during downhill training ‍on home snow in St Moritz ​on ​Thursday and was airlifted away after receiving medical attention on ‍the slope.

The 32-year-old won the ​combined event ⁠in both the 2018 and 2022 editions of the Winter Olympics.

Gisin is the ​third Olympic champion in the Swiss women's ‌team to ​crash during training. Lara Gut-Behrami and Corinne Suter have also suffered similar incidents in recent weeks.

The Swiss Ski Federation has ‍yet to comment on the ​incident, with two months remaining before ​the Milano Cortina 2026 ‌Winter Olympics. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.