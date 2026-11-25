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Nov 25 - The women's Alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom races scheduled for December 5-6 in Tremblant, Canada, have been cancelled due to a lack of snow, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) said on Wednesday.

FIS said it was working on a possible rescheduling of the races.

The Quebec resort's two giant slaloms were also cancelled in December 2024, when warm weather hampered snowmaking and left insufficient snow to stage the races.

Racing returned last year, with New Zealand's Alice Robinson and Austria's Julia Scheib winning one race each. Canada's Valerie Grenier finished third in the opening race.

The women's World Cup continues in Killington, Vermont, with a giant slalom on November 28 and a slalom the following day. REUTERS