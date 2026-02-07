Alpine skiing-'King of Bormio' Paris finally clinches Olympic dream as Italy claim two downhill medals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

BORMIO, Italy, Feb 7 - Italy's Dominik Paris clinched a long-awaited dream, earning the first Olympic medal of his storied career as Italy thrilled home fans in Bormio with a powerful double downhill podium alongside rising champion Giovanni Franzoni.

Paris, 36 and competing in his fifth Winter Games, claimed bronze, while 24‑year‑old Franzoni stormed to silver behind Switzerland’s Franjo von Allmen.

LAST CHANCE FOR AN OLYMPIC MEDAL

The experienced Paris had made no secret he wanted to crown his sporting journey with an Olympic medal on the challenging Stelvio course, on which he has claimed seven World Cup victories between downhill and super-G, earning the nickname "King of Bormio".

"I knew this was the last opportunity. Seeing this big dream finally come true means a lot to me," a delighted Paris said after the race.

Paris, one of the most experienced speed skiers on the World Cup circuit, crossed the finish line wearing a golden-coloured helmet in front of throngs of jubilant fans, many waving Italian flags.

"(Von Allmen and Franzoni) are strong and young, but the old one is still hanging in there a bit,” added Paris.

Franzoni, considered one of the strongest emerging talents in the sport after two World Cup victories and two third places this season, said he was honoured to share the podium with Paris, whom he has been looking up to and often asked for advice.

"Dominik is such a legend. He has been giving me a lot of tips during this World Cup season and I really appreciate that," Franzoni told reporters.

"He is such a strong guy and it's an honour for me to share (the podium) with him".

RISING CHAMPION PRAISES MENTOR PARIS

Attending his first Winter Games, Franzoni admitted he had felt some pressure but that, at the start gate, he was able to turn that into positive energy thanks to support from family and friends. “I thought of everyone who had written to me in the days before the race and I tried to channel that energy into something good,” he said.

The Italian skier, known for humble manners and recognisable for his mop of dark curly hair, dedicated the medal, as for every victory this season, to Italian teammate Matteo Franzoso, who died last year following a training crash, as well as his family and support team.

"It was a group effort, you don't win alone," said the silver medallist. REUTERS