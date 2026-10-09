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Alpine skiing-Italy's Goggia to miss season opener in Soelden

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FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill Victory Ceremony - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 08, 2026. Bronze medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates after the women's downhill REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Alpine Skiing - Women's Downhill Victory Ceremony - Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre, Belluno, Italy - February 08, 2026. Bronze medallist Sofia Goggia of Italy celebrates after the women's downhill REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

Oct 9 - Italy's Sofia Goggia will miss the season-opening race in Soelden, Austria, on October 24 as she continues to recover from a viral infection, she told Italian news agency ANSA on Friday.

The 2018 Olympic gold medallist said at an event in Milan that she did not yet know how long a full recovery would take.

"It could be anything from 10 days to a month and a half," she was quoted as saying by ANSA.

Goggia is the second Italian alpine skiing star to say she will miss Soelden, joining Olympic champion Federica Brignone, who is still recovering from a leg injury.

Speaking at the same event, Brignone said she wanted to return to skiing, but "only when I feel better," ANSA reported. She gave no indication of when that might be. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.