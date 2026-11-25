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Nov 25 - Italy's double Olympic ski champion Federica Brignone returned to the slopes on Tuesday for the first time since she underwent surgery in August to remove a plate and screws that were inserted in her left knee last year.

Brignone won Alpine skiing gold in super-G and giant slalom at the Milano-Cortina Games in February, 10 months after she had suffered multiple leg fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament following a crash at the Italian Championships.

"Today marks three months since my surgery," the 36-year-old said in a video posted by the Italian Winter Sports Federation on YouTube.

"We're here in Cervinia in the Aosta Valley. I'm back on the slopes, and I'm very happy on this beautiful day."

The Alpine ski World Cup began last month with a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, which was won by American Paula Moltzan.

The world championships will take place in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, next February. REUTERS