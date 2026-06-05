Alpine skiing-Eliasch cites financial benefits in FIS re-election bid

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LONDON, June 5 - International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) president Johan Eliasch said his controversial drive to centralise the sport's commercial rights was beginning to deliver tangible financial benefits as he seeks re-election next week.

Ahead of the June 11 vote, the British-Swedish businessman defended reforms introduced during his first term, arguing they had boosted revenues, expanded the sport's global reach and laid the foundations for higher athlete earnings.

Eliasch, who is standing as a candidate for Georgia, said centralising media and commercial rights had allowed FIS to secure greater revenues for the sport while making it easier for broadcasters and sponsors to engage with winter sports.

He is seeking a second term in a three-way contest against Britain's Victoria Gosling and Liechtenstein's Alexander Ospelt after Denmark's Anna Harboe Falkenberg and American Dexter Paine pulled out of the race.

"Over the next four-year period we're looking at over 100 million in extra profits as a result of the centralisation," Eliasch told Reuters in an interview.

The 64-year-old said sponsorship revenues had nearly doubled during his tenure, rising from around 18 million euros ($20.5 million) annually to more than 35 million, while digital engagement had increased eight to tenfold over the past three years.

The reforms have not been universally embraced, with some larger ski nations questioning FIS's spending priorities and the direction of the federation under Eliasch's leadership.

But Eliasch argued that investments in areas such as digital platforms, para sports and the Freeride World Tour were already paying dividends.

"If we want to be Alpine in central Europe, we're not going to grow. We're rather likely to stagnate," he said.

"If we want to be a global power sport we need to have better global reach."

Eliasch pointed to growing participation in China and an increase in the number of nations represented at the Winter Olympics as evidence that the strategy was working.

The federation now represents 140 national associations and Eliasch said supporting emerging nations was essential to the long-term commercial health of the sport.

"It is necessary for us as the international federation to make sure that we build capacities and capabilities with the smaller nations," he said..

Eliasch also called for a narrowing of the financial gap between winter sports athletes and competitors in more lucrative sports.

"Our best athletes earn in a year what the best tennis players earn in a week," he said. "We need to narrow that gap."

While Olympic champions do not currently receive prize money from the International Olympic Committee, Eliasch said the issue should remain under review as competition for athletes' attention intensifies.

Climate change, which he described as an "existential threat" to snow sports, would also remain a priority should he secure a second term.

FIS is targeting a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and is working to optimise competition calendars and travel schedules while supporting environmental projects, Eliasch said.

"I think people have seen that we have done more in the last five years than FIS did in the 100 years before that," Eliasch said.

"In the end it's up to the electorate, but I think people are generally happy with the direction that we're going." REUTERS