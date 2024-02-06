Alpine skiing-Climate change aided Yule's stunning slalom win, says climatologist

Daniel Yule's historic victory at the men's World Cup slalom was due to climate change, climatologist Mark Maslin has said, after the Swiss skier made an unprecedented comeback from 30th in the opening run in Chamonix, France.

Maslin said deteriorating snow conditions played a part when the 30-year-old Yule, who on Sunday became the first man to make up 29 positions in a slalom race, clinched the title 0.16 seconds ahead of compatriot Loic Meillard.

"It was 12 degrees Celsius in Chamonix (at 1000m)... That's eerily warm for the start of February. As maximum temperature is usually 3 degrees Celsius," Maslin said in a LinkedIn post.

"Going first from 30th position, the snow for Yule was in good condition, but from then on, it started to melt quickly for the remaining racers in the sizzling 12 degrees Celsius conditions.

"In fact, it had fallen apart so much that by the time the reigning Olympic champion, Clement Noel, stepped up to race the final run from 1st position, his 1.93 second lead over Yule melted away as quickly as the top layer of snow on the course."

The downhill events in Chamonix had earlier been cancelled due to the warm temperatures.

"This is a potent example of how global warming will now start affect results in sports all around world, beyond just causing cancellations," Maslin added.

Yule after the win said the slope was warmer in the second run when the sun came out.

"I was definitely lucky but also I took my chance. In a career sometimes you get lucky, other times I've been on the unlucky side," Yule added. REUTERS