Alpine skiing-Austria's Schwarz out for the season after downhill crash

Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Giant Slalom - Alta Badia, Italy - December 17, 2023 Austria's Marco Schwarz in action during the men's giant slalom REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/ File Photo
Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill - Val Gardena, Italy - December 16, 2023 Austria's Marco Schwarz in action REUTERS/Claudia Greco/ File photo
Updated
39 sec ago
Published
41 sec ago

Austrian overall World Cup leader Marco Schwarz's season is over after he suffered a serious knee injury in a downhill race on the challenging Stelvio slope in Bormio on Thursday.

Midway through the descent in the Italian Alps the 28-year-old hit a rut and crashed into the safety nets. A helicopter was required to take him to a clinic in Innsbruck, Austria.

The Austrian Ski Federation said on X that Schwarz tore his ligaments and meniscus, while also suffering cartilage damage, and "must conclude the season prematurely."

Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin won the race and Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, who finished second, claimed the overall World Cup lead with 536 points following Schwarz's exit.

Cameron Alexander of Canada took third place. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top