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Gan, Nurulasyiqah win pairs title for S’pore’s first gold at World Boccia Championships

Aloysius Gan (second from left) and Nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha (far right) made history by winning Singapore’s first gold at the Boccia World Championships.

SINGAPORE – Aloysius Gan and Nurulasyiqah Mohammad Taha made history on Sept 3, as the para-athletes claimed Singapore’s first-ever gold medal at the World Boccia Championships.

At the Olympic Park Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, South Korea, Gan and Nurulasyiqah beat Greece’s Dimitra Papadopoulou and Grigorios Polychronidis 3-1 in the BC3 pairs final to bag the world title at the quadrennial event.

Gan, 19, said: “This is like a dream – we never expected to become a pairs world champion.

“It seemed like a far way to reach but it actually happened today.”

The two pairs had also met in the pool stage on Aug 27, with Singapore winning that match 5-4.

While both teams finished the pool stage with two wins each, Greece topped Pool D with a superior points difference – points scored minus points conceded across all pool matches – of eight against Singapore’s one, with both advancing to the knockouts.

Singapore beat Thailand 5-4 in the quarter-finals, before overcoming Brazil 5-0 to set up a second meeting with world No. 4 Greece in the final.

“We actually did some studies on our Greek opponents’ ball combination and discussed the tactics to play against them,” said Nurulasyiqah, who was Singapore’s first medallist at the world meet when she bagged bronze at the 2010 edition in Lisbon, Portugal.

“I think it helped us in winning. It is amazing to succeed twice against Greece as they played very well,” added the 40-year-old.

Boccia is an indoor Paralympic sport which requires competitors to throw leather balls as close to a target as possible.

Gan and Nurulasyiqah, the world No. 7, have enjoyed a successful partnership ever since they began competing together in 2024.

In January, the duo clinched the mixed pair BC3 gold at the ASEAN Para Games in Korat, Thailand, before their historic victory at the world championships this week.

“We support each other very well,” said Nurulasyiqah, who is assistant director of community partnerships and development at the Singapore Disability Sports Council.

“We will share different ideas on tactics and remind each other to improve the quality of the shots.”

Gan hopes that their latest triumph will inspire others.

He said: “I am very happy as all the hard work and weekend training has paid off. I hope this can motivate some people to not give up pursuing their dream and goals in their life.”

The duo were not Singapore’s only medallists at these world championships, with Jeralyn Tan claiming the BC1 female individual bronze on Aug 31.

The Paralympic silver medallist had gone through the pool stage unbeaten, with wins over Israel’s Bat-El Brightman-Ha’cohen (6-1), Poland’s Kinga Koza (5-2) and France’s 2024 Paralympic champion Aurelie Aubert (5-1).

She then beat Spain’s Desiree Segarra 9-1 in the quarter-finals, but fell to Indonesia’s Handayani Handayani 5-1 in the semi-finals.

Despite the defeat, she bounced back with a 4-2 victory over Malaysia’s Angeline Lawas in the third-place play-off to secure her first-ever medal at the world championships.

The 37-year-old said: “This medal means so much to me. I felt nervous but I kept believing in my preparation and trusted my game.

“Falling short in the semi-finals was tough, but I knew I had to refocus and give everything in the bronze-medal match.

“I’m happy to win my first world championship medal, and I will continue to work hard for my next competition.”