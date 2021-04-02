Allowing full stadiums 'a mistake': Biden

LOS ANGELES • United States President Joe Biden says sports teams are making a mistake if they ignore the science and allow fans back into stadiums at full capacity and without aggressive Covid-19 restrictions.

He said the Texas Rangers are not being "responsible" by allowing a full house at Globe Life Field on Major League Baseball's opening day this morning (Singapore time), following a decision by the National Football League earlier this week to play games beginning in early September at full capacity.

"Well, that's a decision they made. I think it's a mistake," he said of the Rangers filling their 40,300-seat stadium. "They should listen to Dr (Anthony) Fauci, the scientists and the experts. I think it's not responsible."

He made his comments as part of an interview with ESPN which aired on Wednesday night. He also emphasised the importance of wearing masks and continuing to follow restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed over 550,000 Americans so far. Texas has seen almost 50,000 deaths - more than Canada and Sweden combined.

"In terms of it being responsible - you see what's happening in Europe now when they lifted the mandates. I don't know why we don't just follow the science and beat this," Mr Biden said.

Europe has seen rising infections, with leaders discussing reimposing virus restrictions.

The Washington Nationals, who plan to allow 5,000 fans, said this week that five players would miss their season opener against the New York Mets because of Covid-19 protocols, including one undisclosed player who tested positive.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE