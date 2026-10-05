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All-time scoring leader Ovechkin says this season will be his last

Oct 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Oct 5 - Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will retire after the 2026-27 NHL season, the league's all-time goal-scoring leader said on Monday, calling time on one of the sport's most extraordinary careers after more than two decades.

Ovechkin propelled himself to the top of multiple all-time NHL records after joining the league in 2005, ranking first in 40-goal seasons (14) and power-play goals (331). He broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scoring record last year when he netted his 895th, a mark once thought untouchable.

"My family and I decided this summer that this will be my final year in the NHL," the 41-year-old Russian said in a statement. "I love this game so much, but I know in my heart it’s the right decision."

Ovechkin informed his teammates of his decision in a locker- room address, with their opening home game of the season set for Wednesday.

"I am excited about this season with my teammates, and we will do everything we can to make this year special," said Ovechkin.

"I am going to enjoy every moment with my family, my boys, our fans and everyone who has been part of my hockey career."

The former first overall draft pick for the Capitals is the longest-contracted professional athlete ever in Washington DC, and delivered the team their first Stanley Cup championship in 2018.

Ovechkin courted controversy in the off-season when he agreed to appear in a political advertisement in support of the United Russia party, which has the backing of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He later told reporters of his decision: "I support my country."

But the forward has long held the overwhelming affections of the US capital's fans and ticket prices for the team's final regular-season home game in April soared on secondary sales platforms after his announcement.

"It was important for me to make this announcement before our first home game, so I have the chance to thank all the people around the game, everyone who has been so important to me and my family and helped me through good times and tough losses," said Ovechkin.

"I wouldn’t have been able to achieve everything I have in my life without them."

His departure will bring to an end one of the sport's most compelling rivalries, with his multi-year, back-and-forth battle against Canada's Sidney Crosby captivating fans.

Crosby was drafted first overall the year after Ovechkin.

"It's tough - you come into the league at 18 years old and before we even met we were kind of built up against each other," Pittsburgh Penguins captain Crosby told reporters. "Over the years, obviously, have developed a friendship with him and have a ton of respect for him." REUTERS