All that glitters is Biles with her 15th world gold

Gymnastics star Simone Biles clinched a record-extending 15th world championships gold medal yesterday as the American women cruised to their fifth straight team title with 172.330 points in Stuttgart. The 22-year-old collected her 21st medal at the championships to become the most decorated women's gymnast ever, overtaking Russia's Svetlana Khorkina. She also moved to within two of the all-time record held by Vitaly Scherbo of Belarus. Russia (166.529) claimed the silver and Italy (164.796) took the bronze for their first world team medal.