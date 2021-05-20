All systems go

The success of the World Triathlon Championship Series and Para Series under bio-secure conditions in Yokohama is further proof that elite events can be held safely amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the sport's global governing body has said.

The races which took place last week were the first of their kind to be held in a bubble this year, with 285 participants and coaches from 36 countries.

World Triathlon said that a total of 1,200 Covid-19 tests were carried out for all involved with no positive tests.

Nobody was allowed out, so 4,275 meals were delivered to the doors of participants across the week, while training was limited to specific socially distanced groups.

World Triathlon added that the events were delivered without a glitch and showed that Japan will be ready to host the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Games.

