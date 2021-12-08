All set for Ashes battle after troubled build-up

SYDNEY • After a build-up overshadowed by controversies and Covid-19, Australia and England's hotly anticipated five-Test Ashes showdown gets under way today in Brisbane with Joe Root's men quietly confident of defying recent history to cause an upset.

Few series between the old rivals have witnessed such troubled preparations, with the tour threatened early on over Australia's tough quarantine rules.

With that hurdle cleared, the hosts were rocked by a "sexting" scandal that led to the downfall of skipper Tim Paine, while English cricket has been engulfed in claims of institutional racism.

Throw in torrential rain that severely derailed both teams' warm-up games, and the long-running series has been memorable for all the wrong reasons before a ball is even bowled.

The poor weather could yet cause more problems. Showers are forecast for the opening Test at Brisbane's Gabba, where the deck looks set to favour the seamers, given the recent deluges.

England have not won a Test at the ground since 1986 and have come out on top there only four times - twice in the 1930s, once against the Kerry Packer-weakened 1978-79 Australians and 35 years ago during Ian Botham's heyday.

But they do have hope after India pulled off an upset three-wicket win at the Gabba in January, snapping Australia's undefeated red-ball streak in the Queensland capital that stretched back to 1988.

Despite England losing nine of their last 10 Tests in Australia, veteran fast bowler Jimmy Anderson feels his team have a real chance.

The return of all-rounder Ben Stokes has been an unexpected welcome after he took an indefinite break from the game in July to focus on his mental health, and to recuperate from finger surgery.

"We believe we have got a group of players who can win," said the 39-year-old Anderson, who was England's leading wicket-taker when they won the Ashes in Australia the last time, back in 2010-11.

"I'm not just saying that. Quite often you do say that because you have to be positive, but we do genuinely believe we can win out here."

However, England have since been on the end of two series whitewashes in Australia, and the visitors yesterday suffered a blow when Anderson was yesterday left out of their 12-man squad for the opening Test.

Test cricket's most prolific fast bowler with 632 wickets is reportedly dealing with a minor calf problem, although the team did not give any reason for his omission.

If England are to have a chance, former captain Alastair Cook believes they cannot lose at the Gabba.

"You don't have to win in Brisbane, but you must not lose and if you have your foot on Australia's throat, then it pays to keep it there before the role of aggressor and victim can be reversed," he told The Times of London.

Root agreed, adding: "Avoiding defeat would be a brilliant start to the series, absolutely.

"In many respects we've got nothing to lose coming here for this series."

Nevertheless, Australia are strong favourites to retain the urn, despite the disruption of losing Paine a fortnight ago.

In his place, Pat Cummins will captain his first Test, supported by deputy Steve Smith, while Alex Carey makes his Test debut after taking the gloves from Paine as wicketkeeper.

Cummins fancies his side's odds, particularly with Anderson out.

"He's obviously a great player and it's a shame that he won't be out there tomorrow, but it doesn't change what we are going to do," he said.

Although Australia have not played a Test since January due to Covid-19, the team are brimming with talent like bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

Cummins said: "I look around our team and we've got a pretty special side. We've got some of the greats of all time of Australian cricket in our changing room and when you get most of them clicking, we're going to be a pretty tough team to beat.

"We get along really well and have a lot of fun, so hopefully a tight-knit group.

"We are enjoying our cricket and we're relentless when we have our chance to play."

After Brisbane, the series moves to a day-night clash in Adelaide before the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, then Sydney.

The fifth Test in Perth has been moved because of state border quarantine rules, with Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney all keen to play host.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS