All races at StanChart Marathon to start from F1 Pit Building

For the first time in the event's 18-year history, participants at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon will take off from the same start point - in front of the Formula 1 (F1) Pit Building, organisers announced yesterday.

Previously, runners were flagged off from different parts of Singapore. For example, the 42km racers would start under the Christmas lights along Orchard Road and the 21km runners from Sentosa.

This year's route will also see two changes. The first will see runners turning right on Bras Basah Road, a longer and wider straight along Nicoll Highway, before passing by the War Memorial Park.

At the 22km mark, runners will flank the scenic Marina Grove as they take in the waterfront sunset.

Organisers said "the improved routes are built on runner feedback and are intended to deliver a balance of race difficulty".

They had consulted crowd management experts from the Manchester Metropolitan University to "design and coordinate the best possible race route experience".

The university has experience working with Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series of the world's best races that Singapore is aiming to join.

Those in the marathon and half-marathon will be flagged off in waves starting at 6pm on Nov 30.

But the 10km (6.30am on Dec 1) and 5km (8.30am) events will remain in the morning. The 700m Kids Dash will be at the F1 Pit Building to give them the same experience as the adults.

Said Geoff Meyer, managing director for The Ironman Group in Asia: "This year's race will be the best yet. The changes are the first for any race in Singapore and the region... to make this an event for everyone - participants, family, friends and the public."

Slots for the half-marathon are now sold out while there are limited slots left for the marathon. Registration is still open and runners can enjoy discounted sign-up rates until Sept 30.

Visit singaporemarathon.com for more information and a look at the race routes.