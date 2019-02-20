All pumped up to answer Call to Greatness

Singaporean mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan looks hardly impressed as Ariel Sexton flexes his muscles at the open workouts at Evolve at Far East Square yesterday, ahead of One Championship's Call to Greatness event on Friday. Amir, 24, will face
Singaporean mixed martial arts fighter Amir Khan looks hardly impressed as Ariel Sexton flexes his muscles at the open workouts at Evolve at Far East Square yesterday, ahead of One Championship's Call to Greatness event on Friday. Amir, 24, will face the 37-year-old Costa Rican in the quarter-finals of the lightweight Grand Prix at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The main event is the atomweight muay thai world title bout between Thai Stamp Fairtex and American Janet Todd. Tickets (from $28) are available at sportshub.com.sg/ONEChampionship

