All Blacks to ensure Pumas don't pounce again

SYDNEY • Argentina will not have the element of surprise on their side in Newcastle on Saturday when they try to repeat their shock Tri-Nations win over New Zealand, All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree has said.

The Pumas produced a superb defensive effort to record a historic 25-15 victory two weeks ago.

That defeat came after New Zealand had lost 24-22 to Australia the week before, with the back-to-back reversals putting the heat on new coach Ian Foster and staff.

The All Blacks have not lost three successive Tests since 1998, when they dropped five in a row.

The Pumas followed up their first win over New Zealand with a 15-15 draw against the Wallabies last week, when they seemed content to allow the Australians to play all the rugby and put them under pressure to earn kickable penalties.

"We know what the Argentinians are all about now," Plumtree told reporters yesterday.

"We've seen them play twice, and we'll see how we get on against them in the weekend."

The All Blacks were heavily criticised for a lack of penetration in their backline against the Pumas in Sydney on Nov 14, and seemed unwilling or unable to change their game plan to get through their opponents' stifling defence.

"When the All Blacks get beaten it's when defences dominate our attack," Plumtree said.

"We do see opportunities, but we've got to be good enough to take those opportunities and see that space and look to get the ball to that space.

"That's not just running the ball, it's also kicking and applying pressure in different parts of the game."

He suggested there might be some changes to personnel on Saturday.

Loose forwards Akira Ioane and Hoskins Sotutu are looking the most likely to get the nod with the side needing more physicality and both players impressing in their opportunities so far.

He also said that the All Blacks are being deliberately provoked during practice to improve their discipline ahead of the clash.

"We've put a big focus on it during training, putting players under pressure," Plumtree said.

"Fozzie (Foster) has been working really hard on coming up with some creative games where potentially the players might get a little bit upset with some of his decisions, particularly on refereeing."

He added that the players had "come a long way" in containing their emotions on the pitch and helping one another remain calm.

