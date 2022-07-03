All Blacks stay unbeaten at fortress Eden Park

AUCKLAND • New Zealand coach Ian Foster has hailed the fortitude of his Covid-hit team after they beat Ireland 42-19 in the first Test of the three-match rugby series at Eden Park yesterday.

The All Blacks were in command after opening up a 28-5 half-time lead, as Ireland's problems were compounded by captain Johnny Sexton being forced off with a head knock that leaves him in doubt for this week's second Test.

The home side's finishing - they had six tries - was the difference in a relatively even contest, their individual skill often the basis of breaks while Ireland had to work hard to create their three tries.

Foster was among seven members of the coaching and playing staff who tested positive for Covid-19 early in the week, leaving a threadbare squad of coaches and players to drive preparations.

"Overall I'm delighted. I just thought the work of (captain) Sam Cane and our leaders this week was phenomenal, they took on a big load," said Foster, who was cleared to rejoin his team hours before the Test.

New Zealand's Ardie Savea scored either side of half-time - his first in a blitz of three tries in eight minutes - as the All Blacks avenged a 29-20 loss in Dublin last November.

Ireland will take confidence into the Dunedin and Wellington Tests from dominating for extended periods and breaching the New Zealand line for tries by winger Keith Earls, centre Garry Ringrose and Auckland-born midfield replacement Bundee Aki.

Fullback Jordie Barrett scored a try and converted all six for the All Blacks, while winger Sevu Reece, centre Quinn Tupaea and debutant loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula also crossed for the home side.

The result maintains Ireland's record of having never beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand, a run they were hoping to overturn after winning three of the previous five Tests between the nations.

It also extends New Zealand's unbeaten streak at Eden Park, where they have won 45 of 47 Tests since 1994 with two draws.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said there were plenty of positives to take to Dunedin, suggesting the scoreline flattered the hosts.

"I thought we created quite a bit actually but, ultimately, you have to score points against the All Blacks," he said.

"You can be attacking lovely and think you're flowing pretty well. All of a sudden, you take your eye off the ball for one second, it's an intercept if you're not quite accurate enough or quick enough. That's what they do to you, isn't it?"

He added that he counted at least five bombed tries from his team and hoped they can match New Zealand's ruthlessness over the remainder of the series.

"We're gutted to lose. You don't get many opportunities to break a record (Eden Park streak). It's an outstanding record and you can see why they hold that," he said.

In other matches yesterday, Six Nations champions France beat a spirited Japan side 42-23 in steamy conditions at Toyota Stadium.

Australia snapped an eight-match losing streak against England with a 30-28 victory despite the loss of lock Darcy Swain to a red card after 34 minutes in Perth.

Said Wallabies coach Dave Rennie: "I thought the boys did some fantastic problem-solving... The great thing about our group is there's no panic, we've got some great leaders out there."

