All Blacks short list 26 Kiwis for coaching job

WELLINGTON • New Zealand Rugby bosses have ruled out a foreign coach for the All Blacks, revealing yesterday they have asked 26 New Zealanders to apply including Jamie Joseph, who guided Japan to a first World Cup quarter-final.

Chairman Brent Impey said it was "a luxury" to have such coaching depth to call on after Steve Hansen stepped down at the end of the Rugby World Cup last Saturday.

The new man will be named before Christmas, but Joseph has yet to say whether he will apply.

"If you look at... the World Cup, many of those best coaches come from (New Zealand)," Impey said.

"We believe we have covered the field in terms of those coaches who would have the skill set to do the job. This is a specialist job."

He said the selection panel, which includes former World Cup-winning All Blacks coach Graham Henry, expected applicants to have their coaching support team ready when interviewed.

"Whether it's your scrum coach, your backs coach, your defence coach, whatever it is, we want to see a team going forward," he said.

"Those 26 candidates know what we've been saying, so we're expecting that in the applications.

"This is high performance. You've got to get the best, the very, very best. Our standards are very high."

Another prominent name believed to be in the mix is Warren Gatland, although the outgoing Wales coach has been told he will not be allowed to be the All Blacks coach and keep his contract as the 2021 British and Irish Lions coach.

