All Blacks proud of Bledisloe sweep despite delay, quarantine

PERTH • An irresistible New Zealand swept the Bledisloe Cup yesterday with a commanding 38-21 victory over Australia in a fiery contest in Perth.

Despite missing a slew of stars and having their preparations interrupted, the all-conquering All Blacks held the Wallabies pointless in a lively first half and kept their foot on the gas throughout.

At a sun-drenched Perth Stadium, in the first daytime Bledisloe Cup match in Australia since 1996, the visitors ran in six tries to three in front of a near-capacity crowd of 52,724.

They were comfortable victors even though full-back Jordie Barrett was red-carded in a physical first half.

Having already clinched the three-Test series against the Wallabies after victories in Auckland last month, the All Blacks exacted revenge, having been stunned 47-26 at this venue two years ago.

The match counts towards the concurrent Rugby Championship, which also features South Africa and Argentina.

New Zealand showed no ill-effects despite having to "soft" quarantine in Perth, where they had been allowed to venture out of their hotel only for training sessions due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak in New Zealand, and having to deal with the Test being rescheduled twice.

Refreshed and rested after a long layoff in coronavirus-free Perth, the hosts had been quietly confident of causing an upset, but could not stop the Kiwis from gaining ascendancy.

"We trained well and just had to nail our job. I'm proud of the boys," All Blacks stand-in captain Ardie Savea said. "Just shows the depth of our team."

Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper lamented his team's turnovers, saying: "We've got to have more patience with the ball, there were some loose offloads.

"Our turnovers lead to mistakes. New Zealand are really good on the turnover stuff. We've got to have more patience with the ball, firstly."

GREAT WORK We trained well and just had to nail our job. I'm proud of the boys. ARDIE SAVEA, New Zealand's stand-in captain, on their strength in depth.

SLACK PASSING We've got to have more patience with the ball, there were some loose offloads. MICHAEL HOOPER, Australia's skipper, lamenting their ball-handling.

The teams will travel to Queensland for round three of the Rugby Championship on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS