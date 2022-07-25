All Blacks overhaul back room in bid to stop the rot

WELLINGTON • Embattled All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has ditched specialist coaches John Plumtree and Brad Mooar in a bid to turn around their poor form, following the series loss against Ireland earlier this month.

Jason Ryan has left the Crusaders to replace Plumtree as forwards coach, while Foster will work with the backs in the short term as the All Blacks prepare for back-to-back meetings with South Africa in the Rugby Championship next month.

"Jason is a proven performer with plenty of experience at international level," said Foster of Ryan, who has been the forwards coach for the Crusaders for the past six years in which they have won six Super Rugby titles, and also the Fiji forwards coach.

"Last year we witnessed first-hand the impact he has made on Fiji's forwards, adding to his continual growth as the forwards coach of the Crusaders.

"His appointment now is clearly with an eye to the future and to the Rugby World Cup 2023."

Plumtree and attack coach Mooar have been let go following "robust and in-depth conversations" about ways to improve performance, governing body New Zealand Rugby said in a statement.

Foster has come under increasing pressure to address shortcomings within his set-up, after New Zealand suffered their first series loss on home soil since 1994 by the Irish.

The 2-1 series defeat means Foster's All Blacks have lost four of their last five matches.

It was also the first time they have lost a series to Ireland, with rugby pundits blaming poor coaching and a poorly constructed game plan, and calling for heads to roll.

Foster, however, kept his position as head coach.

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, now an All Blacks selector, has also taken on a key analysis role with the team and will work with Foster on overall strategy and attack play.

The New Zealand-born Schmidt helped oversee preparations for the second Test against Ireland, which New Zealand lost 23-12, with Foster sidelined due to Covid-19.

"Right now, I am really feeling for two fine men who are great rugby coaches that made an enormous contribution to the All Blacks," Foster added of Plumtree and Mooar. "I have no doubt that both coaches will go on to great success and I want to thank them for their hard work."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE