All Blacks not in top form yet

OITA • The fans came in their thousands to see three-time world champions New Zealand, queuing in their black jerseys in the rain for more than four hours before yesterday's kick-off, a swarm so dense that stewards struggled to find space for coaches and limousines to get through to the car park.

It was chaotic, but no one went home disappointed as the holders, easing through the gears as if running in a new car, outclassed a committed but limited Canada team 63-0 in Pool B, their 16th win in as many Tests against Tier Two opponents.

The All Blacks secured the bonus point five minutes before half-time, but squandered four more try opportunities through a mixture of dogged defending, handling errors in humid conditions and the sloppiness that is often a by-product of mismatches.

Four tries in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, including one by Scott Barrett which followed earlier efforts by his brothers Beauden and Jordie, gave an indication of what was said at half-time, although it also felt as if someone had finally turned on the air-conditioning.

The brothers had already become the first trio of siblings to play for New Zealand at a World Cup, and they added another record by all scoring.

The All Blacks were crisp, slick and lethal, prompted by Sonny Bill Williams, who created three in a row with a dink, a timed pass after drawing the defence and a flick out of the back of his hand.

He also got a try in the first half, as did Rieko Ioane.

63 The All Blacks notched the highest score at the 2019 Rugby World Cup against Canada

The tournament favourites further extended the scoreline through their own skill, with a try from Shannon Frizell and two from Brad Weber, while there were eight conversions from Richie Mo'unga.

It was, however, hard not to feel for a team that included few front-line professionals and who tend to face the big boys mainly when a World Cup rolls around.

In the four years since the 2015 edition, Canada have had three fixtures against Tier One teams - Italy, Ireland and Scotland. Here, they have three in less than three weeks with Italy already played and South Africa to come.

They conceded the most points of any side this tournament, but fewer than the 79 they leaked to the All Blacks at Wellington in 2011.

For the All Blacks, though, it is all about success. It was their coach Steve Hansen's 103rd match in charge, equalling Graham Henry's record, and his 90th Test win.

The danger for the All Blacks is that, with Namibia and Italy to come, their competitive edge may not be at its sharpest come the quarter-finals, as was the case in 2007.

Hansen is confident that history will not repeat itself as he feels his players have yet to hit their stride, given the "unbelievable" humidity, while warning the rest of their rivals that "we won't be too far away".

He said: "The team really came together and played good, controlled rugby. We've just got to take that first 20 minutes of the second half, and turn it into 80 minutes."

In the earlier game, France beat the United States 33-9 to move to nine points, one behind Pool C leaders England.

