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All Blacks name new-look side for second South Africa tour match

Luke Jacobson of New Zealand passes the ball during the rugby Nations Championship match against Ireland at Eden Park in Auckland on July 18, 2026.

DURBAN, Aug 9 - New Zealand named a new starting team for the second match of their South African tour against the Sharks on Aug 11, as coach Dave Rennie continued with his policy of giving all the tour party an outing in the early stages of the six-week, eight-match tour.

Luke Jacobson will captain the All Blacks for the first time. “He is highly respected, has a great feel for the game and will lead through his actions,” Rennie said at the team announcement on Aug 9.

Hooker Asafo Aumua, loose forward Ethan Blackadder, lock Sam Darry, prop Ollie Norris, half-back Kyle Preston and winger Caleb Clarke, who all came off the bench against the Stormers in the tour opener on Aug 7, will start against the Sharks.

Prop Pasilio Tosi, who started in the 38-21 win in Cape Town, will likely get more game time off the bench.

Hooker Bradley Slater, who flew in five days ago as a replacement for the injured George Bell, is set to make his international debut from the bench alongside loose forward Semisi Ta’eiloa.

Team: 15-Damian McKenzie, 14-Fehi Fineanganofo, 13-Quinn Tupaea, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Ruben Love, 9-Kyle Preston, 8-Wallace Sititi, 7-Luke Jacobson (captain), 6-Tupou Vaa’i, 5-Sam Darry, 4-Josh Lord, 3-Fletcher Newell, 2-Asafo Aumua, 1-Ethan de Groot

Replacements: 16-Bradley Slater, 17-Ollie Norris, 18-Pasilio Tosi, 19-Ethan Blackadder, 20-Semisi Ta’eiloa, 21-Cam Roigard, 22-Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23-Emoni Narawa. REUTERS