All Blacks must alter attacking DNA: Foster

AUCKLAND • Struggling New Zealand must defy the "All Blacks DNA" of all-out attacking rugby and play a more conservative game, coach Ian Foster declared yesterday, claiming the team can no longer rely on their ball-in-hand style.

Saturday's 25-18 Rugby Championship loss to a belligerent Argentina in Christchurch was the All Blacks' sixth defeat in eight Tests as the Pumas earned a historic first win on New Zealand soil.

It came just 10 days after New Zealand Rugby's board unanimously voted to retain the under-fire Foster until the end of next year's World Cup.

He had earned a brief reprieve following their win over South Africa in Johannesburg two weeks ago, but the heat is now back on.

According to Foster, it is apparent that under the current rules, teams have become adept at shutting down expansive rugby, contributing to New Zealand's slide. The visitors won despite playing with less than 40 per cent possession and territory, content to slow down the hosts' ruck ball and erect a defensive wall that made 192 tackles - more than double that of Foster's side.

"We've done a lot of research on games we've lost over the last 10 years and there's a similar pattern, we like to hold on to the ball and try to run our way out of trouble," Foster said yesterday. "We need to look at our response to teams that want to stifle us."

New Zealand have been ranked the world's No. 1 rugby side for much of the last 20 years, mainly due to an expansive game, instinctive try-scoring and a willingness to keep the ball alive, but that has to change as the modern game evolves.

"We don't want to. We want to play a game that suits us but... we've got to be more respectful of the opposition," he said. "It's clearly not that easy to fix, it's natural that you want to go there (to running rugby) under pressure but we've got to balance that with a little more wisdom."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE